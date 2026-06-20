Japan seeks global alliance with developers to curb AI risks

The government reviewed the basic plan, which serves as a guideline for its AI policy, just about six months after its formulation last December, in light of rapid advancements in AI technology. The plan was drawn up based on the AI law enacted last May.
Released on Friday (June 19), the draft revision highlights the growing risk of cyberattacks that exploit AI, with the rise of advanced AI models, such as Claude Mythos developed by U.S. startup Anthropic, in mind.
The government aims to secure cabinet approval for the revision at an early date after soliciting public comments.
The draft also includes initiatives to strengthen countermeasures against misinformation and disinformation, including support for the development of technologies to detect AI-generated content.
Additionally, the draft states that AI is advancing into an entity capable of driving decision-making and execution in organisations and society.
The use of autonomous AI will be directly tied to national strengths, such as economic, defence, and technological capabilities, the draft says.
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