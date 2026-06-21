Fatal scaffolding collapse hits Chiang Rai rail tunnel project

Two workers were killed, and seven others were injured after scaffolding collapsed inside the Doi Luang railway tunnel in Chiang Rai on the evening of 20 June, during construction of the State Railway of Thailand’s Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway line.
Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said an initial report after the accident, received at 8.35pm, found that the preliminary cause was believed to be rocks falling from the tunnel wall while workers were installing a waterproofing system.
Earlier preliminary accounts had referred to a collapse in the shotcrete work area.
Officials are still examining the facts and the detailed cause.
The initial damage assessment recorded two fatalities, three serious injuries and four minor injuries.
The bodies of the deceased and all injured workers had been taken to the hospital.
“The situation is now under control, and the accident area has been sealed off for safety,” Siripong said.
He added that the project’s safety unit had taken control of the site and was monitoring conditions closely, while a detailed investigation was underway.
The ministry will report further progress when available.
The SRT’s Special Projects and Construction Department has moved urgently to inspect the scene.
The Doi Luang tunnel, in the Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai, is 3.4km long and has already been bored through.
It is part of Contract 3 of the Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong section, worth THB19.385 billion.
Contract 3 covers the construction of at-grade and elevated railway tracks over about 87km, three stations, three halts, one railway tunnel, signalling and telecommunications systems and other related works.
The contractor is the CKST-DC3 Joint Venture, comprising CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited, Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Public Company Limited and Chiangmai Construction Co., Ltd.