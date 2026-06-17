Hat Yai runway reopens after fire vehicle accident delays 12 flights

The Hat Yai International Airport resumed normal runway operations at 4.30pm on Wednesday after an accident involving a firefighting water-support vehicle forced the temporary closure of Runway 26 and disrupted 14 flights, Airports of Thailand Plc said.

AOT said Hat Yai Airport reported that the incident occurred on a taxiway at 1.30pm on June 17, 2026. The airport later issued a NOTAM, a formal aviation notice, closing Runway 26 from 1.55pm to 4.30pm.

The closure affected 12 inbound and outbound flights, which were delayed, while two flights requested diversion to other airports, AOT said.