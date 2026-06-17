Hat Yai runway reopens after fire vehicle accident delays 12 flights

The Hat Yai International Airport resumed normal runway operations at 4.30pm on Wednesday after an accident involving a firefighting water-support vehicle forced the temporary closure of Runway 26 and disrupted 14 flights, Airports of Thailand Plc said.
AOT said Hat Yai Airport reported that the incident occurred on a taxiway at 1.30pm on June 17, 2026. The airport later issued a NOTAM, a formal aviation notice, closing Runway 26 from 1.55pm to 4.30pm.
The closure affected 12 inbound and outbound flights, which were delayed, while two flights requested diversion to other airports, AOT said.
Hat Yai Airport and airlines worked together to assist passengers and reduce the impact of the disruption, AOT said.
The airport later cancelled the NOTAM, allowing the runway to return to normal operations at 4.30pm.
AOT apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
Earlier on Wednesday, aircraft were temporarily unable to land at Hat Yai Airport after the runway closure was ordered for safety reasons while airport officials handled the incident area.
Flight-tracking images from Flightradar24 showed at least two inbound flights to Hat Yai being diverted to Krabi Airport: Thai Airways flight TG263 and Thai Lion Air flight SL712.
One person who had a relative on TG263 said they contacted Hat Yai Airport and were told there had been an emergency, though no further details were given at the time. The same person said the flight later landed safely at Krabi Airport.
Although runway operations have resumed, passengers whose flights were affected by the afternoon closure are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest schedule updates.
The incident caused temporary disruption at one of southern Thailand’s key airports, but AOT said normal runway operations had been restored.