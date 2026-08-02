Japan debates extra budget for Kumamoto earthquake recovery

A divide has emerged within Japan’s government over how to finance recovery in Kumamoto Prefecture, south-western Japan, after Tuesday’s powerful earthquake caused extensive damage.

Support remains substantial within the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) for using the 1 trillion yen already available in general reserves.

The money was set aside for natural disasters and other unforeseen circumstances and is viewed by some officials as sufficient for the immediate response.

“For now, we can use the reserve funds,” a government source stated.

A former cabinet minister from the LDP added: “It will be enough for the time being.”

That approach is not universally accepted.

A senior LDP official argued that relying on existing reserves would send a different message to affected communities from announcing a dedicated reconstruction package.