Thailand edges closer to leaving US Treasury monitoring list

Thailand remains on the US Treasury’s monitoring list but now meets only one of the three assessment criteria, improving its prospects for removal in the next review, according to the Bank of Thailand.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor of the central bank’s Corporate Relations Group and its spokesperson, explained that the latest US Treasury report, released on July 24, 2026, marked an improvement from the previous assessment.

Thailand now meets only the criterion covering its large trade surplus with the United States. It no longer exceeds the threshold for its current-account surplus, reducing the number of criteria it meets from two to one.

The Bank of Thailand has initially assessed that the country could be removed from the monitoring list in the next review if it continues to meet only one criterion and does not cross either of the other thresholds.

The central bank will continue to follow the US Treasury’s assessments closely, Chayawadee added.