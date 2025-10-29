BOT and USDT announce three key agreements on exchange rate policy

The US Department of the Treasury (USDT) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) published a joint statement on Tuesday outlining their cooperation in the foreign exchange market.
According to the statement, it says: As trusted partners, the United States Department of the Treasury and the Bank of Thailand agreed to continue their close consultations on macroeconomic and foreign exchange matters.
The United States Department of the Treasury and the Bank of Thailand reconfirmed they have undertaken under the IMF Articles of Agreement to avoid manipulating exchange rates or the international monetary system to prevent effective balance of payments adjustment or to gain an unfair competitive advantage.
In addition, they agreed that:
The United States Department of the Treasury and the Bank of Thailand agreed on the importance of transparency of exchange rate policies and practices. Both parties commit to public disclosure of:
BOT confirms adherence to US guidelines in exchange rate policies
Chayawadee Chai-anant, Assistant Governor of the BOT’s Corporate Relations Group, revealed that this statement is part of ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. The key points of the statement are as follows:
“What's been announced is not new; the BOT has already been complying with US guidelines,” Chayawadee added.