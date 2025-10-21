BOT Governor vows close cooperation with private sector, says ‘economic growth is the goal’

Today at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), led a team of senior officials to meet with FTI members. The goal was to strengthen cooperation and listen directly to the private sector’s concerns and challenges.

Vitai said before the meeting that this was the first time a BOT Governor had initiated discussions with the industrial sector, recognising its crucial role in driving Thailand’s economy.

He emphasised that the BOT fully recognises the importance of economic recovery and growth, which are shared goals of both the government and the central bank. To that end, the BOT is ready to work more closely with private businesses to ensure sustainable growth.