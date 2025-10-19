FTI to meet BOT on baht volatility, trade tensions, SME debt relief

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) will meet Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn on October 21 to enhance cooperation and set a proactive direction to strengthen Thailand’s industrial competitiveness amid global economic uncertainty.
FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the discussion would centre on three pressing issues affecting Thai industries:
“This meeting marks a positive signal of collaboration between the private sector and financial regulators to tackle urgent threats to Thai businesses, particularly SMEs — the backbone of the nation,” Kriengkrai said.
He added that FTI would also present its “4GO” strategy — GO Digital & AI, GO Innovation, GO Global, and GO Green — to drive Thai industries toward global standards and the industries of the future.