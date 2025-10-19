FTI to meet BOT on baht volatility, trade tensions, SME debt relief

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2025

The Federation of Thai Industries will meet the Bank of Thailand on October 21 to address the baht’s strength, global trade risks, and SME debt relief.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) will meet Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn on October 21 to enhance cooperation and set a proactive direction to strengthen Thailand’s industrial competitiveness amid global economic uncertainty.

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the discussion would centre on three pressing issues affecting Thai industries:

  • Trade war and US tariffs: FTI aims to propose measures to mitigate the impacts of intensifying trade policies, particularly from the United States. Discussions will focus on export market diversification, new trade negotiations, and industrial restructuring to reduce exposure while capitalising on near-shoring opportunities in global supply chains.
     
  • SME debt and liquidity: Chronic SME and household debt continue to restrain the economy’s recovery. FTI will present recommendations for additional liquidity support, long-term debt restructuring, and wider access to low-interest soft loans for affected SMEs.
     
  • Strong baht concerns: The baht’s rapid appreciation, which contrasts with Thailand’s real economic fundamentals, has become a major obstacle for exporters and tourism businesses. FTI will urge the BOT to maintain exchange rate stability and consider an optimal rate of 34–35 baht per US dollar to preserve competitiveness.

“This meeting marks a positive signal of collaboration between the private sector and financial regulators to tackle urgent threats to Thai businesses, particularly SMEs — the backbone of the nation,” Kriengkrai said.

He added that FTI would also present its “4GO” strategy — GO Digital & AI, GO Innovation, GO Global, and GO Green — to drive Thai industries toward global standards and the industries of the future.

 

