Thai vehicle production falls; FTI urges government to establish fund to support pickup sales

The Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Tuesday reported on August 2025 production, domestic sales, and exports of cars and motorcycles in Thailand:

1. Production: Total vehicle production in August 2025 reached 112,366 units, up 1.58% from July but down 6.11% from August 2024 due to a 10.67% decline in exports. Domestic production rose 4.11%, driven by increased electric vehicle (EV) output replacing imported EVs from 2022-2023. From January to August 2025, total production was 947,697 units, a 5.77% decrease from the same period in 2024.

2. Exports: August 2025 exports totalled 73,956 units, or 65.82% of total production, down 10.67% from August 2024. From January to August, 623,069 units were exported, down 9.24% year-on-year.

3. Domestic sales: August 2025 domestic sales reached 38,410 units (34.18% of total production), up 4.11% from August 2024. January-August sales were 324,628 units (34.25% of total), up 1.69% from 2024.