Thai Industries Sentiment Index in July drops on border conflicts: FTI

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) announced on Tuesday that the Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) in July fell to 86.6 from 87.7 in June, marking its lowest level in 36 months. The decline was mainly attributed to escalating border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia.
FTI president Kriangkrai Thianukul said at a press conference that the July TISI was compiled from a survey of 1,356 FTI members across 47 industries.
The survey found that:
Kriangkrai warned that sentiment is likely to drop further in the next three months due to the impact of US reciprocal tariff measures, which are expected to weaken Thailand’s competitiveness in global markets.
The FTI reported that the Thai-Cambodian border conflict has already had a severe economic impact. Border trade in June fell by 32.9% from May, to 10.9 billion baht, and was down 23.3% year-on-year.
Other factors weighing on sentiment include delays in the disbursement of this year’s and next year’s budgets, as well as concerns over the rollout of the 1.15 billion baht economic stimulus package.
Despite the decline, Kriangkrai said there were two positive factors helping to cushion the impact on businesses:
FTI’s proposals to boost business confidence
The FTI urged the government to take urgent action to restore business sentiment: