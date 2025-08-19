Thai Industries Sentiment Index in July drops on border conflicts: FTI

Kriangkrai warned that sentiment is likely to drop further in the next three months due to the impact of US reciprocal tariff measures, which are expected to weaken Thailand’s competitiveness in global markets.

Border trade plunges amid Thai-Cambodian tensions

The FTI reported that the Thai-Cambodian border conflict has already had a severe economic impact. Border trade in June fell by 32.9% from May, to 10.9 billion baht, and was down 23.3% year-on-year.

Other factors weighing on sentiment include delays in the disbursement of this year’s and next year’s budgets, as well as concerns over the rollout of the 1.15 billion baht economic stimulus package.