FTI warns of trade hit from Myanmar, Cambodia border closures

Kriangkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), revealed on Thursday (August 21) that Myanmar’s closure of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge has inevitably disrupted Thailand’s exports, as goods can no longer cross the border at that point.
This marks the second major border trade route to be affected, following disruptions with Cambodia.
Myanmar is a key border trade partner for Thailand, meaning the closure has added to the strain already felt from reduced trade with Cambodia. The private sector is now discussing possible causes, with speculation that the closure may be linked to Myanmar’s domestic politics.
Some analysts believe minority groups controlling the bridge may be attempting to pressure the Myanmar government by cutting off goods and creating hardship for the population, an internal conflict spilling over to affect Thailand.
In the first half of 2025, Thailand’s border trade with Cambodia and Myanmar combined totalled around 200 billion baht.
Thailand–Cambodia trade: 95 billion baht, including 22 billion baht in imports and 72 billion baht in exports. However, in June, bilateral trade value dropped by about 30% due to armed clashes between troops on both sides.
Thailand–Myanmar trade: 106 billion baht, comprising 42 billion baht in imports and 63 billion baht in exports. Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of about 20 billion baht.
Kriangkrai noted that Thailand’s main exports to Myanmar include agro-industrial products, beverages and diesel fuel, while imports consist of natural gas, minerals, metals and cereals. “In terms of trade value, Myanmar’s figures are slightly higher than Cambodia’s,” he added.
Kriangkrai stressed that it was still too early to fully assess the impact of the bridge closure. “At present, only one checkpoint has been shut, but it is a key crossing point. The impact will depend on how long it remains closed and whether alternative routes for Thai exports to Myanmar can be used. However, transportation costs are likely to rise,” he said.