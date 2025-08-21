FTI warns of trade hit from Myanmar, Cambodia border closures

Kriangkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), revealed on Thursday (August 21) that Myanmar’s closure of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge has inevitably disrupted Thailand’s exports, as goods can no longer cross the border at that point.

This marks the second major border trade route to be affected, following disruptions with Cambodia.

Myanmar is a key border trade partner for Thailand, meaning the closure has added to the strain already felt from reduced trade with Cambodia. The private sector is now discussing possible causes, with speculation that the closure may be linked to Myanmar’s domestic politics.

Some analysts believe minority groups controlling the bridge may be attempting to pressure the Myanmar government by cutting off goods and creating hardship for the population, an internal conflict spilling over to affect Thailand.