No plan to reopen Thai–Cambodian border crossings soon, says Anutin

He made the remark after meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Monday to hear views on economic recovery and security priorities. Anutin said he expected to submit the list of cabinet ministers to His Majesty the King later this week.

The talks with the FTI covered both economic and security issues, including the ongoing Thai–Cambodian border dispute. Anutin stressed that reopening border checkpoints was not on the table in the short term, adding that Thailand must uphold its sovereignty and dignity while managing the conflict.

“Let me assure you, the border crossings will not reopen in the short term. Please do not be concerned. We must use every measure—military, diplomatic, and negotiations with Cambodia—to resolve the conflict swiftly, while standing firm on our principles,” Anutin said.