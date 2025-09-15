No plan to reopen Thai–Cambodian border crossings soon, says Anutin

He made the remark after meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Monday to hear views on economic recovery and security priorities. Anutin said he expected to submit the list of cabinet ministers to His Majesty the King later this week.
The talks with the FTI covered both economic and security issues, including the ongoing Thai–Cambodian border dispute. Anutin stressed that reopening border checkpoints was not on the table in the short term, adding that Thailand must uphold its sovereignty and dignity while managing the conflict.
“Let me assure you, the border crossings will not reopen in the short term. Please do not be concerned. We must use every measure—military, diplomatic, and negotiations with Cambodia—to resolve the conflict swiftly, while standing firm on our principles,” Anutin said.
FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul noted that ongoing tensions along the border have disrupted supply chains, driving up logistics costs for manufacturers. While recognising that sovereignty and security must take precedence, he urged the government to provide relief measures for affected businesses during the negotiations.
He proposed urgent steps such as reducing logistics costs, expanding coastal shipping routes through Chanthaburi and Trat, and allowing raw materials to pass through conflict-free checkpoints. He also suggested compensation for transport operators facing higher costs.
In the short term, Kriengkrai called for soft loans to help SMEs maintain liquidity, particularly those investing in, or trading regularly with, Cambodia. He further urged the Board of Investment (BOI) to offer incentives for industries in supply chains disrupted by the border situation.
For the longer term, he said both governments should aim to restore cross-border trade and strengthen economic connectivity to support regional growth.