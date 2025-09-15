Attapol, Suphajee step into hot-seat roles in Anutin’s new cabinet

Energy sector issues

Attapol Rerkpiboon, former president and CEO of PTT, has been nominated as minister of energy. He was the company’s 10th chief executive, completing his term in 2024.

The new energy minister faces urgent tasks, foremost among them tackling energy prices, which directly affect both household living costs and national competitiveness.

A source at the Energy Ministry told Krungthep Turakij that Attapol should begin by reviewing the overall energy pricing structure. This includes ensuring that oil prices, particularly diesel and petrol, and re-examining the structure of electricity tariffs.

Although oil and electricity prices are not currently considered excessively high and remain within a range the public can bear, Thailand’s reliance on energy imports—over 90% in the case of oil, and rising dependence on imported natural gas for power generation—underscores the need for long-term structural reform.

“His experience as a former PTT CEO means he is familiar with ministry officials and has the expertise to quickly drive forward the ministry’s agenda,” the source said.

Among the decisions awaiting his approval are the results of the recent selection of a new director for the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO), which have already been submitted to the fund’s board secretary, and the extension of the LPG household price freeze.

The Energy Policy Committee is set to consider prolonging the LPG freeze at 20.9179 baht per kilogram (excluding VAT), keeping the retail price of a 15kg cylinder at 423 baht until September 30, 2025.

Another priority will be finalising the draft National Energy Plan, aimed at steering Thailand towards its net-zero carbon emission targets. The plan is composed of five key sub-plans:

Power Development Plan (PDP)

Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP)

Energy Efficiency Plan (EEP)

Oil Plan

Gas Plan

As of September 7, 2025, the Oil Fuel Fund was running a combined deficit of 21.96 billion baht, with 20.83 billion baht in the oil account and a deficit of 42.79 billion baht in the LPG account. Outstanding loans stood at 51.94 billion baht, down from about 100 billion baht previously borrowed.

Speaking after his cabinet nomination, Attapol also addressed the long-standing issue of overlapping claims in the Thai-Cambodian maritime area. He said any discussions on joint energy development must align with Prime Minister Anutin’s stated policy that “not a single square centimetre of Thai territory will be surrendered.”

“Negotiations to manage energy resources in the overlapping area cannot proceed until the border dispute is definitively resolved,” Attapol stressed.

He noted that while joint development has been successfully implemented in the Thai-Malaysian Joint Development Area (JDA), which is free of territorial disputes, the Thai-Cambodian situation is fundamentally different, making energy cooperation impossible until sovereignty issues are settled.