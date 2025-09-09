Anutin vows to submit Cabinet list once qualification check is done

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Tuesday that he has submitted the backgrounds of all his tentative Cabinet members for qualification checks. Once the process is completed, he will submit the final Cabinet list for a royal command.
Speaking to reporters at the Bhumjaithai Party head office, Anutin also confirmed the names of candidates he intends to nominate for key positions, including the defence minister, finance minister, and commerce minister.
Anutin revealed that he has sent multiple names for the post of justice minister, emphasizing that the key qualification for the position is that the minister must be “just.”
Anutin announced that he has invited Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, the caretaker defence minister, to continue in the role to ensure smooth and undisrupted operations at the Defence Ministry. He stated that Nattapon would attend the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Koh Kong on Wednesday, and afterwards, they would discuss new defence policies.
Anutin explained that he chose Nattapon because he wanted the Defence Ministry’s work to continue smoothly. He acknowledged that Nattapon had raised concerns about restrictions under the previous government, and Anutin intends to eliminate these obstacles to ensure effective governance.
During the GBC meeting, Anutin said he asked Nattapon to explore ways to resume trade and normalize the border economy between Thailand and Cambodia, while military affairs would remain a separate matter.
Anutin also hinted that he would not personally engage in direct talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Instead, he said the Foreign Ministry would be responsible for normalizing relations, while the Defence Ministry would safeguard Thailand's territorial integrity.
Anutin emphasized that if any nominee fails the qualification check, they will not be appointed to the Cabinet.
Anutin declined to confirm whether Thamanat Prompow, the chief advisor of the Klatham party, would be appointed to the Cabinet. He noted that all candidates must undergo the background check process before a decision can be made.
When asked about his selection criteria for Cabinet members, Anutin explained that he primarily selected individuals with experience who could start work immediately, given the Cabinet's limited four-month term. He also indicated that economic experts or non-politicians would be appointed to several positions, while politicians would be chosen for others to help navigate the political landscape, especially as the House is expected to be dissolved within four months.
Anutin confirmed that Suphajee Suthumpun, the Group CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, would be appointed as commerce minister, and her qualifications are currently being reviewed.
Bowornsak Uwanno and Ekniti Nitithanprapas to join Cabinet
Anutin also revealed that Bowornsak Uwanno would be appointed as a deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs, tasked with overseeing charter amendments for a new draft constitution. Additionally, he will appoint Ekniti Nitithanprapas, chairman of the TTB board of directors, as deputy prime minister in charge of the economy and finance minister. Anutin said Ekniti’s international experience would boost his credibility in these key roles.