Anutin vows to submit Cabinet list once qualification check is done

During the GBC meeting, Anutin said he asked Nattapon to explore ways to resume trade and normalize the border economy between Thailand and Cambodia, while military affairs would remain a separate matter.

Anutin also hinted that he would not personally engage in direct talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Instead, he said the Foreign Ministry would be responsible for normalizing relations, while the Defence Ministry would safeguard Thailand's territorial integrity.

Qualification checks for Cabinet members

Anutin emphasized that if any nominee fails the qualification check, they will not be appointed to the Cabinet.

Thamanat Prompow’s potential Cabinet seat uncertain

Anutin declined to confirm whether Thamanat Prompow, the chief advisor of the Klatham party, would be appointed to the Cabinet. He noted that all candidates must undergo the background check process before a decision can be made.

Experience and business professionals in Cabinet selection

When asked about his selection criteria for Cabinet members, Anutin explained that he primarily selected individuals with experience who could start work immediately, given the Cabinet's limited four-month term. He also indicated that economic experts or non-politicians would be appointed to several positions, while politicians would be chosen for others to help navigate the political landscape, especially as the House is expected to be dissolved within four months.

Suphajee Suthumpun to be commerce minister

Anutin confirmed that Suphajee Suthumpun, the Group CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, would be appointed as commerce minister, and her qualifications are currently being reviewed.

Bowornsak Uwanno and Ekniti Nitithanprapas to join Cabinet

Anutin also revealed that Bowornsak Uwanno would be appointed as a deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs, tasked with overseeing charter amendments for a new draft constitution. Additionally, he will appoint Ekniti Nitithanprapas, chairman of the TTB board of directors, as deputy prime minister in charge of the economy and finance minister. Anutin said Ekniti’s international experience would boost his credibility in these key roles.

