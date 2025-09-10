Tourism industry welcomes new cabinet, supports Anutin's 'half-price' scheme

Adith Chairattananon, Secretary-General of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), emphasized that the new cabinet is making strides in balancing political considerations with the expectations of the people.

By integrating experienced professionals from the private sector with representatives from political parties, the government aims to create a credible and capable administration that can meet the country’s economic challenges.

"The start of Anutin's government has been relatively successful in managing societal expectations and balancing political expectations. However, the true measure of success will be the outcomes of the government's actions," he said.

Regarding urgent economic measures, Adith recommended further stimulus, particularly for the tourism sector, and emphasized the need to rebuild Thailand’s image abroad, particularly in trade, investment, and tourism.

He also called for stronger enforcement against crime, drug trafficking, and scams, as well as improving the safety and integrity of public transportation, particularly in relation to tourist protection.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), noted that the new government under Anutin provides an opportunity to resolve the long-standing border issues between Thailand and Cambodia, which have hindered investor confidence and tourism.

He emphasized that even during this transitional period, where the government may only have four months to work, it can still move forward in building the country's image of safety, without needing to spend a large budget.

Thienprasit further stressed that the key to restoring Thailand’s tourism sector is safety. Ensuring that international visitors can travel safely will help quickly revive the industry.

He also suggested that the government establish a dedicated spokesperson for tourism safety to communicate progress on law enforcement and crackdown on criminal activities affecting tourists.

Regular updates would not only boost confidence but also demonstrate the government’s commitment to transparency, he said.

In terms of the new tourism minister, Thienprasit recommended appointing someone with direct experience in the tourism industry or, at the very least, someone capable of listening to the private sector's needs and concerns.

The private sector has direct experience with the problems and needs of tourists. If the government seriously implements our suggestions, it will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the overall economy, he added.