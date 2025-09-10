Tour Guides Urge PM to Extend Stimulus to Ailing Tourism Sector

Thailand's tourism industry is calling for urgent government intervention, with a leading tour guide association demanding that the sector be included in the country’s economic stimulus programmes, such as the popular ‘Khon La Khrueng’ (Half-Half Co-payment) scheme.

The 'Thai Guides Uniting to Fight' group submitted a letter to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday, detailing the dire state of the industry.

They claim the current situation is the worst since the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to a sharp decline in visitors from Chinese-speaking markets.

"The number of foreign tourists has dropped significantly, especially from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, making it almost impossible for most tourism operators to survive," said Paisarn Suetanuwong, the group’s coordinator.

Key Demands and Recommendations

In their letter, the association outlined several key demands:

Financial Support: They are calling for immediate access to loans to boost liquidity for tourism businesses and for the sector to be included in any future economic stimulus measures.

Tackling Illegal Workers: The group wants a serious crackdown on foreigners illegally working in the tourism industry, as well as their employers. They also proposed reducing the visa-free stay period for tourists from 60 to 30 days.