Thailand’s Tourism Rebounds as Tourist Arrivals Hit 22 Million

The past week alone (1st-7th September 2025) saw 508,341 foreign tourists arrive, a 0.44% increase from the previous week. On average, Thailand welcomed 72,620 visitors per day.

The most notable rise in tourist numbers was from Singapore, which saw a remarkable 47.27% increase. T

his surge moved Singapore into the top five for weekly tourist arrivals, primarily due to the country’s school holidays. India also contributed to the growth with a 29.89% increase, thanks to long national holidays.

However, arrivals from some countries decreased, with Malaysia down 14.87%, South Korea down 6.04%, and China down 4.66%.

Natreeya anticipates that the tourist numbers will continue to rise this week (8th-14th September) due to several key factors. These include long holidays in Malaysia and promotional activities under the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" initiative.

Furthermore, the government’s "Ease of Travelling" measures are playing a crucial role in boosting arrivals. These include waiving the TM.6 immigration form and encouraging airlines to add more flights.