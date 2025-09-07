Khao Yai named among Asia’s top rural getaways

Agoda names Khao Yai the 2nd most popular rural destination in Asia, highlighting a surge in highland travel alongside Cameron Highlands and Puncak.

Online travel platform Agoda has unveiled its ranking of Asia’s favourite countryside destinations, highlighting a growing trend among travellers to seek out escapes far from the noise of big cities.

Topping the list is Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands, followed by Thailand’s Khao Yai and Indonesia’s Puncak in second and third place, respectively.

Other standouts in the top eight include Fujikawaguchiko in Japan, Kenting in Taiwan, Sapa in Vietnam, Munnar in India, and Pyeongchang-gun in South Korea.

Agoda compiled the ranking based on accommodation searches between 15 February and 15 August 2025 across eight Asian markets, focusing on towns with populations under 50,000.

Highland and rural destinations are increasingly drawing travellers who want to combine natural beauty with cultural immersion.

From tea plantations and mountain treks to quiet villages and cool climates, these settings offer a slower pace of life that contrasts sharply with fast-moving urban centres.

Highlights from the list

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia – Known for tea plantations, flower gardens and farm-fresh produce.

Khao Yai, Thailand – Famous for its national park, waterfalls and wildlife safaris.

Puncak, Indonesia – A cool mountain escape offering hiking, paragliding and tea estates.

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan – A lakeside town near Mount Fuji with hot springs and festivals.

Kenting, Taiwan – A coastal national park with coral reefs and scenic hiking trails.

Sapa, Vietnam – Celebrated for rice terraces and vibrant local culture.

Munnar, India – A peaceful hill station surrounded by tea plantations.

Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea – Known for winter sports and stunning landscapes.

Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s Country Director for Thailand, said Khao Yai’s inclusion reflected its long-standing appeal. “It’s always been a favourite among Thais, and now more regional travellers are discovering its fresh air, natural parks and relaxed way of life,” he noted.

Agoda currently offers more than 6 million holiday properties worldwide, alongside 130,000 flight routes and 300,000 experiences.

