Thailand launches Green Tourism Plan 2030 to propel destinations into the world’s Top 100

Department of Tourism, under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has launched the ambitious “Thailand Green Tourism Plan 2030,” under the theme Igniting the Path to Global Green Success. This plan aims to create a balance between the economy, environment, and society while setting a clear target: to position Thailand’s tourism destinations among the world’s Top 100 sustainable tourism sites by 2030.

A key highlight of this initiative is the introduction of the Thailand Good Travel sustainability certification logo, which will serve as a quality mark for responsible tourism operators, including destinations, communities, small hotels, and tour businesses. This logo not only provides assurance to both Thai and international travellers but also aligns Thai standards with global sustainability benchmarks.

This effort is a collaborative undertaking involving four main organisations: the Department of Tourism, Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Center of Thailand (STAC Thailand), Mahidol University International College, the Green Destinations Foundation, and Travelife for Tour Operators, along with more than 49 partners from the public, private, and academic sectors. Together, they aim to position Thailand as a genuine global leader in sustainable tourism.