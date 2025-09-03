Tourism loses competitive edge as Bangkok hotel occupancy declines

Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Ltd. has reported on the hotel business landscape in Bangkok, noting a sluggish first half of 2025. Occupancy rates dropped by 3.7 percentage points to 75.1%, while the average daily room rate (ADR) increased slightly to 4,260 baht.

The focus for the latter half of the year will be on absorbing over 3,283 new rooms set to open before the end of the year, contributing to a total of more than 5,100 new rooms for 2025, marking the fastest annual growth since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A significant drag on performance was the sharp decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, which fell by nearly 35% year-on-year in the first half of 2025. While China remains Thailand’s main source of tourists in terms of volume, this slowdown heavily impacted mid-range hotels and those dependent on tour groups.

Notably, Chinese outbound travel has remained strong, with countries like Vietnam and Japan welcoming 2.7 million and 3.13 million Chinese tourists, respectively, in the early months of 2025.

These figures suggest that the demand for Chinese tourism is not lacking but that Thailand has lost its competitive edge compared to other destinations, driven by perceptions of safety, negative media coverage, and changing tourist preferences.

Domestic tourism is not compensating for the decline in foreign markets. Although measures such as visa exemptions and improved regional flight connections continue to support tourism, the government has started introducing domestic tourism stimulus programs, including the “Half-Half Thai Tourism” initiative and new tax incentives to boost local tourism, particularly in the low season during the second half of the year.