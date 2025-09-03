How Singapore’s concert strategy is boosting tourism and GDP with global events

In the past two years, Singapore has become a major player in attracting global concerts, drawing huge crowds from across the region. The country's economic growth in the first quarter of 2025 surged to 2.7%, largely driven by international concerts such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in March 2024 and Coldplay later that year.
The Taylor Swift concert alone generated a tourism spending boost of up to 13 billion baht, with foreign visitors flocking to the event. Hotel occupancy rates also rose by 30%, particularly at iconic hotels like Marina Bay Sands, Singapore’s flagship Entertainment Complex.
The Mayhem Tour by Lady Gaga in May 2025 further contributed to the surge in hotel bookings, which skyrocketed by 202%, reflecting the global appeal of such events. Fans from around the world, not just ASEAN or Asia, attended the concert, underscoring Singapore’s appeal as a major entertainment hub.
The key to Singapore’s success in hosting such high-profile concerts lies in several factors, including exclusive regional deals. For instance, Singapore’s exclusive contract for Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour made it the only ASEAN country to host the event, with reports indicating that the Singaporean government directly supported the deal in exchange for these exclusive rights. This resulted in 70% of the audience coming from overseas, a significant contribution to the country's economy.
Another important factor is Singapore’s commitment to becoming a “Global Entertainment Hub”. The government has made it clear that it aims to push the country as a premier destination for world-class events, driving economic value linked to the tourism industry. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has been instrumental in attracting international artists and events, offering funding and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. Furthermore, STB offers a One-Stop Service to streamline logistics for foreign event organisers, making Singapore an ideal location for international events.
The city-state's world-class infrastructure also plays a vital role in its success. Singapore has invested in a 55,000-seat National Stadium and a 12,000-seat indoor arena, both specifically designed to host large concerts. In addition, the city’s international airports, luxury hotels, and exceptional transport links make it incredibly convenient for concertgoers to travel from the airport to the event venue with ease.
Historically, concerts in Thailand were held in major venues such as Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani, which has a capacity of around 15,000 people, or larger events at Rajamangala National Stadium, which can accommodate around 50,000 people. Today, however, the private sector is leading the way in developing the country's Entertainment Hub, with several significant projects in the pipeline.
Two major projects to watch include the development by Impact Muang Thong Thani, which plans to build a new mixed-use development by the Muang Thong Thani lake. This includes investments in two new hotel brands worth approximately 3 billion baht, increasing the area’s hotel capacity by more than 5,000 rooms. The project also envisions new investments in a shopping mall and a new water park.
In the next 2-3 years, once the Thunder Dome Stadium lease expires, currently managed by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the stadium will undergo a renovation into an outdoor stadium with a capacity of 45,000 people, designed to host large events and concerts. This development will be supported by the newly opened Pink Line extension of the metro, which will connect the area to Muang Thong Thani and the Muang Thong Lake.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town in Bang Na, The Mall Group is investing over 50 billion baht in the Bangkok Arena, aiming to establish a new Entertainment Hub in the city. The Bangkok Arena will feature 18,000 seats and will be designed to host various events, including concerts, sports, and large-scale events, with an expected opening in 2028.
When compared to Singapore’s development plans, Thailand’s progress is driven by private-sector investment and policies, whereas Singapore has established clear agencies with designated budgets to promote and invest in its entertainment sector. Singapore has proven that hosting world-class concerts can indeed contribute significantly to the tourism industry and the creative economy, and Thailand is following suit with its own developments aimed at boosting the economy through entertainment.