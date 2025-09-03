How Singapore’s concert strategy is boosting tourism and GDP with global events



Thailand’s Potential in Global Entertainment Sector

Historically, concerts in Thailand were held in major venues such as Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani, which has a capacity of around 15,000 people, or larger events at Rajamangala National Stadium, which can accommodate around 50,000 people. Today, however, the private sector is leading the way in developing the country's Entertainment Hub, with several significant projects in the pipeline.

Two major projects to watch include the development by Impact Muang Thong Thani, which plans to build a new mixed-use development by the Muang Thong Thani lake. This includes investments in two new hotel brands worth approximately 3 billion baht, increasing the area’s hotel capacity by more than 5,000 rooms. The project also envisions new investments in a shopping mall and a new water park.

In the next 2-3 years, once the Thunder Dome Stadium lease expires, currently managed by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the stadium will undergo a renovation into an outdoor stadium with a capacity of 45,000 people, designed to host large events and concerts. This development will be supported by the newly opened Pink Line extension of the metro, which will connect the area to Muang Thong Thani and the Muang Thong Lake.

Meanwhile, on the other side of town in Bang Na, The Mall Group is investing over 50 billion baht in the Bangkok Arena, aiming to establish a new Entertainment Hub in the city. The Bangkok Arena will feature 18,000 seats and will be designed to host various events, including concerts, sports, and large-scale events, with an expected opening in 2028.

When compared to Singapore’s development plans, Thailand’s progress is driven by private-sector investment and policies, whereas Singapore has established clear agencies with designated budgets to promote and invest in its entertainment sector. Singapore has proven that hosting world-class concerts can indeed contribute significantly to the tourism industry and the creative economy, and Thailand is following suit with its own developments aimed at boosting the economy through entertainment.