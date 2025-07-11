G-Dragon’s Bangkok concert canceled amid fan protest over agency’s tour mismanagement

At the heart of the discontent is the exclusive presale structure for the concerts.

Despite being paid members of the official fan club, many fans found that VIP tickets for overseas concerts were released first through third-party platforms. Some international fans began questioning the value of fan club membership.

Fans have also criticised the choice of small venues in cities such as Macao, Jakarta and Melbourne, which failed to meet local demand. Additional shows were often added with little notice, resulting in gruelling three-day performance schedules for the artist. Fans raised concerns about the potential impact on G-Dragon’s health and the lack of long-term planning.

The US and European legs of the tour have not been spared controversy. Concerts were announced only two months in advance — a tight timeline for destinations requiring travel visas — and so far, Paris remains the only confirmed city in Europe. This has sparked speculation about whether the company has struggled to secure venues.

An executive from one of the major K-pop agencies said that not all responsibility lies with Galaxy.

“World tour venues are usually booked by local or global promoters. Likely, G-Dragon didn't hand over full control to Galaxy. The tour seems rushed, perhaps because he wanted to meet as many fans as possible in a short time following his album release,” the executive said.

Still, the executive acknowledged that Galaxy does not have a strong track record in music management.

“They’ve never been known for managing artists, and G-Dragon should have been aware of that. This was his decision, and it came with risks.”

Fans have also voiced dissatisfaction with the agency’s legal follow-through.

Galaxy announced in April that it would pursue legal action against malicious online posts, but three months on, fans say there has been no progress or updates. Some question whether the agency is genuinely committed to protecting the artist.

Adding to the frustration is the perception that Galaxy has been using G-Dragon’s image to promote itself.

Galaxy CEO Choi Yong-ho has appeared frequently in media and marketing tied to the artist’s activities, leading some fans to accuse the agency of prioritising brand exposure over looking after its artist.

Galaxy has yet to release a statement in response to the cancellation or fan protests.

Despite the Bangkok setback, he is still scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Newark, Los Angeles and Paris as part of the ongoing tour.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon joined Galaxy Corporation in November 2023 after leaving YG Entertainment.

Kim Jae-heun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network