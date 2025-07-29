Thailand to Host Tomorrowland Festival for Five Years, Cabinet Confirms

Thailand's Cabinet has formally approved a five-year agreement to host the world-renowned Tomorrowland music festival, with events scheduled annually from 2026 to 2030.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, is a key part of the government's strategy to bolster the nation's tourism sector.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been designated as the lead agency responsible for coordinating the mega-event with Tomorrowland International (TLI) or its local joint venture, We Are One.World (Thailand) Company Limited.

This initiative aligns directly with the government's strategic declaration of 2025 as the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year," which aims to promote tourism through international music and performing arts culture.

Official Cabinet data estimates that this electronic dance music festival will inject a substantial 12.053 billion baht into the Thai economy over its five-year run. The event is expected to draw a total of 922,500 attendees, comprising 369,000 Thai residents and foreign nationals already in the country, alongside 553,500 international tourists.