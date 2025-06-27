Thailand to host Tomorrowland in 2026, marking major leap for creative economy

Tomorrowland, the world-renowned electronic music festival, is set to be held in Thailand for the first time in 2026, in a landmark move expected to elevate the country's international image and significantly boost its tourism and creative sectors.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), confirmed the news on Wednesday, following a high-level meeting between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO of Tomorrowland, along with Filip Teerlinck, senior executive of the Belgium-based festival.
The meeting, held in Bangkok, focused on future cooperation to bring the globally celebrated music festival to Thai soil, aligning with the country’s ambitions to enhance its soft power through music, cultural events, and creative industries.
“Tomorrowland will be hosted in Thailand for the first time in 2026,” Thapanee announced.
Following the meeting, Paetongtarn posted a message on social media expressing excitement over the opportunity and reaffirming the government’s commitment to advancing Thailand as a world-class event destination.
“Tomorrowland in Thailand is closer to reality,” she wrote. “I met with Mr Bruno Vanwelsenaers to continue the vision initiated during former Prime Minister Srettha’s tenure — to bring one of the world’s leading music festivals to Thailand.”
The Prime Minister emphasised that Thailand is not merely a host location, but will become the heartbeat of the festival. She highlighted the government’s intention to infuse Tomorrowland Thailand with Thai cultural elements and maximise local participation, ensuring that Thai people benefit fully from the event.
“This is an opportunity to spotlight Thai artists, energise our music industry, and set a new standard for hosting global concerts in Thailand,” she said. “It’s a turning point in our journey to becoming a true world event destination.”
She concluded by stating that the soft power policy is progressing with continuity and determination, noting that Tomorrowland is “not just entertainment — it’s a new opportunity, a new economy, new income, and a new path for Thai people in the creative industry.”