Thailand to host Tomorrowland in 2026, marking major leap for creative economy

Tomorrowland, the world-renowned electronic music festival, is set to be held in Thailand for the first time in 2026, in a landmark move expected to elevate the country's international image and significantly boost its tourism and creative sectors.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), confirmed the news on Wednesday, following a high-level meeting between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO of Tomorrowland, along with Filip Teerlinck, senior executive of the Belgium-based festival.

The meeting, held in Bangkok, focused on future cooperation to bring the globally celebrated music festival to Thai soil, aligning with the country’s ambitions to enhance its soft power through music, cultural events, and creative industries.

“Tomorrowland will be hosted in Thailand for the first time in 2026,” Thapanee announced.