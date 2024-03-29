Tomorrowland not yet convinced to tour Thailand, despite gov’t claim

In a statement published on EDM.com on Thursday, Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen addressed reports by numerous media outlets, which cited Thai government spokesman Chai Wacharonke as saying that the organisers of the iconic, Belgium-based EDM festival is developing an event for Bangkok in 2026.

While Tomorrowland’s proprietors are currently exploring an expansion to Thailand, they are in the due diligence phase and have not yet confirmed a new festival, said Wilmsen.

She explained that back in December the Tomorrowland team had engaged in discussions with various parties and explored potential locations for a Tomorrowland festival in Thailand.

“Deeply touched by the warm support, we must clarify the recent speculation: nothing has been officially confirmed or signed at this time,” Wilmsen told EDM.com. “The Tomorowland team is diligently conducting thorough research and exploration to assess the feasibility of hosting Tomorrowland in Thailand. There is still much to be investigated.”