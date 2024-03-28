Global music, sports, festivals organised in Thailand to get BOI privileges

To be eligible for the BOI promotion, the music, sports and international festival event must be large-scale with an investment or expenditure of at least 100 million baht per event.

As part of the promotion, such an event would enjoy exemptions from import duties on machinery and equipment used for the event, as well as facilitation in terms of visas and work permits for foreign artists and staff coming to organise the event.

This facilitation will be provided through a One Stop Service centre operated by the BOI in collaboration with the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Labour.