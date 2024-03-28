Global music, sports, festivals organised in Thailand to get BOI privileges
Thailand would be promoted as a destination for holding world-class music, sports and international festivals, and as a regional tourism hub, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), said on Thursday.
He was speaking after a BOI meeting when a resolution was passed to unlock barriers such as visa issues, work permits for foreign artists and teams, and temporary import-export tax burdens on performance equipment, among others.
The BOI aims to facilitate global event organisers to stage shows in Thailand more easily, whether it is concerts, international festivals, or other events, which would help attract tourism and boost spending by international tourists, Narit said. It would also contribute to the economic growth targets set by the government, he added.
To be eligible for the BOI promotion, the music, sports and international festival event must be large-scale with an investment or expenditure of at least 100 million baht per event.
As part of the promotion, such an event would enjoy exemptions from import duties on machinery and equipment used for the event, as well as facilitation in terms of visas and work permits for foreign artists and staff coming to organise the event.
This facilitation will be provided through a One Stop Service centre operated by the BOI in collaboration with the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Labour.
Under the government's “Ignite Thailand” vision, one of the key objectives is to elevate the kingdom as a major global event destination to act as a magnet for tourists worldwide. The promotion of music, sports, and international festival events would help reinforce Thailand's potential and readiness to lead in tourism and entertainment in the region, the BOI chief said.
"It will attract spending from both locals and high-spending international tourists, thereby boosting various service businesses in Thailand, especially hotels, restaurants, local products, and tourism-related services, to benefit collectively," said Narit.