Pattaya Music Festival keeps adding spice to March

Perfect for music enthusiasts, the Pattaya Music Festival is 2024. Featuring over 50 leading artists, the festival will take place every Friday and Saturday throughout March starting from March 8. Admission is free, starting at 5 pm onwards.

Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organisation, aims to elevate Pattaya as a nationally renowned music city.

The festival also serves to showcase the beauty of Pattaya’s beaches, contribute to the promotion of tourism and stimulate the local economy.