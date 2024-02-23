Pattaya Music Festival keeps adding spice to March
Despite the lack of holidays in March 2024, The Nation draws your attention to a seaside festival with the promise of a good time.
Perfect for music enthusiasts, the Pattaya Music Festival is 2024. Featuring over 50 leading artists, the festival will take place every Friday and Saturday throughout March starting from March 8. Admission is free, starting at 5 pm onwards.
Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organisation, aims to elevate Pattaya as a nationally renowned music city.
The festival also serves to showcase the beauty of Pattaya’s beaches, contribute to the promotion of tourism and stimulate the local economy.
March 8
Main stage at Central Pattaya: Sarah salola, POLYCAT KLEAR LOMOSONIC
Second stage at North Pattaya (Dusit Hotel): Khana KwanJai, Whal & Dolph, Anatomy Rabbit, LIPTA
North Pattaya Stage (Soi 6): MIRRR, SARAN x DIEOUT, TWOPEE SOUTHSIDE, F.HERO
March 9
The main stage at Central Pattaya: SLAPKISS, Yes’sir days Clockwork motionless, POTATO
The secondary stage at North Pattaya (Dusit Hotel): PUN, NiceCNX & CDGUNTEE, GAVIN:D, Thaitanium
North Pattaya Stage (Soi 6): MEAN, LAZYLOXY & SAMBLACK, POK, Mindset, URBOYTJ
March 15
Jomtien Beach: NUM KALA, BIG ASS, Taitosmith, YoungOhm
March 16
Jomtien Beach: YourMOOD, Paradox, Cocktail, Bodyslam
March 22
Lanpho Nakluea Park: Zom Marie, The Parkinson, Fiixd x 1mill x 19hunnid x, funnybone, INDIGO
March 23
Lanpho Nakluea Park: DEPT, No One Else, POP PONGKOOL, Paper Planes.
March 29
Pattaya beach at Central Pattaya: fellow fellow, Safeplanet, Instinct, The Toys
March 30
Pattaya beach at Central Pattaya: MEYOU, Purpeech, JOKE SO COOL, Musketeers
Ko Lan stage: NU REGGAE, SPRITE, OG BOBBY, DON KIDS, WANYAi, KWANG AB Normal, CHILEE (Chin Chinawut x Dj Leo)