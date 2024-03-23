Thailand to host “Summer Sonic” music fest in August, ‘Tomorrowland’ in 2026

The hosting of international music festivals is part of the government's policy of promoting the creative industry as an economic driver and making Thailand a global festival hub to boost tourism, he said.

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 is scheduled on August 24-25 this year at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, said Chai, adding that it would be the first ASEAN leg of the highly successful music festival series and the second time it would be held outside Japan.

The government and the organisers would hold an official press conference for Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 next Wednesday (March 27), Chai said.

As for the EDM festival, Tomorrowland, the organiser has planned an event in Thailand in 2026, which could be held for 10 consecutive years, he added.

Chai added that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had also discussed with organisers of several international events about the possibility of hosting them in Thailand, including the Formula One Group, Formula E, and Art Basel.

Summer Sonic is an annual music festival held on one weekend in August simultaneously in both Chiba and Osaka, Japan.

Meanwhile, Tomorrowland is a large-scale annual electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Antwerp, Belgium.