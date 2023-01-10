Music festival Circoloco returns to Thailand this month

Circoloco has been internationally recognised since its launch in 1999 and has grown to become one of Ibiza’s most iconic parties and innovators. The party, also known as “a rite of passage”, has a global cult following of highly loyal music lovers.

Being held for the third time in Southeast Asia, the concert is scheduled to start from 2pm to 2am, with several world-renowned artists set to join the fest, together with the best concert sound system offered for attendees.