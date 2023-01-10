Music festival Circoloco returns to Thailand this month
Circoloco, a renowned party brand originated in Spain’s Ibiza Island, will be organised in Thailand for the third time at Baba Beach Club Natai luxury pool villa hotel in Phang Nga on January 14 and 21 this year.
Circoloco has been internationally recognised since its launch in 1999 and has grown to become one of Ibiza’s most iconic parties and innovators. The party, also known as “a rite of passage”, has a global cult following of highly loyal music lovers.
Being held for the third time in Southeast Asia, the concert is scheduled to start from 2pm to 2am, with several world-renowned artists set to join the fest, together with the best concert sound system offered for attendees.
The artist line-up of this music event includes Archie Hamilton, DJ Tennis, Haai, Joseph Capriati, Michael Bibi, Peggy Gou, Richy Ahmed, Seth Troxler, Shygirl, Skream, Ccraig, Kidoo, Tom Roemer, Wildealer, etc.
The festival-style event will descend upon the sun-drenched shores of Phang Nga, with only a limited amount of tickets will be made available.
Those interested can get further information about the ticket via: www.bababeachclub.com/natai/event/circoloco-Thailand-2023/ or https://megatix.in.th/events/circoloco-thailand-2023