Over 960 in Singapore lost $538k in 10 weeks to Taylor Swift ticket scams

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aileen Yap, who is also assistant director of the police’s Anti-Scam Command (ASCom), said this in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on March 11.

Yap said the reports lodged include some from victims who bought tickets from resellers and went to the National Stadium, only to discover that the tickets were fake and they could not enter the venue.

In other cases, scammers became uncontactable after receiving money from victims.

Yap said: “Within the first few days of Taylor Swift arriving in Singapore, the number of reports relating to concert ticket scams just shot up.”

The police said that between Jan 1 and March 12, at least 1,551 victims had fallen prey to e-commerce scams involving concert tickets, with total losses amounting to at least $737,000.

At least 960 of these victims had fallen for scams involving tickets to Swift’s concerts, and more than $538,000 was lost.

Yap said: “With more acts coming to Singapore, I’m worried the number of e-commerce scams will increase. If I were to make an assessment, I think e-commerce scams will be the top scam in the first half of 2024 if this trend continues.”