Thai Travellers Prioritise Self-Care with Thailand and Indonesia Topping Wellness Destination Rankings

A new study by Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading all-in-one travel platform, has revealed a significant shift in the travel habits of Thai consumers, with an increasing focus on wellness and self-care.
According to the company’s latest data, Thailand and Indonesia are the top wellness destinations for Thai travellers.
Domestic travel remains the overwhelming preference, with searches for wellness experiences within Thailand making up more than 50% of the total.
This trend is driven by Bangkok’s vibrant spa and beauty scene, but Chiang Mai, Phuket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Pattaya are also emerging as key destinations for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.
Internationally, Indonesia follows as the second-most searched destination, accounting for over 30% of wellness-related queries.
Bali is the primary international hotspot, celebrated for its luxury spas, yoga retreats, and holistic therapies.
Other regional destinations attracting Thai travellers include Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, and Taiwan, highlighting a strong preference for accessible, short-haul wellness getaways.
These findings are consistent with Traveloka’s broader regional study, which surveyed nearly 12,000 people across nine countries.
The survey found that 70% of Thai respondents prefer domestic trips, with "rest and recharge" being the primary motivation for 35% of those surveyed — the highest percentage in the region.
The trend mirrors the robust growth of Thailand’s wellness industry. In 2024, the sector generated a revenue of one trillion baht, with projections suggesting this could increase to at least 1.5 trillion baht by 2027.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicts that wellness tourism will grow three to four times faster than traditional medical tourism.
Top Wellness Services
The most popular wellness products and services booked by Thai users on the Traveloka platform include:
Spa & Massage: Traditional Thai massage, or Nuad Thai, remains a key draw, along with urban spa studios offering quick stress relief.
Onsen and Hot Springs: The Japanese onsen experience has gained significant popularity in Thailand, providing both communal and private relaxation.
Salon/Hair/Nail/Lash: Daily beauty and grooming services are now seen as an integral part of wellness travel.
Medical/Aesthetic Clinics: With Thailand’s highly-regarded medical system, travellers are increasingly booking preventative care and aesthetic treatments as part of their wellness routines.
Reflexology/Specialty Experiences: Niche services such as head spas, power nap lounges, and traditional cultural rituals are also gaining traction.
While Thailand and Indonesia lead the way, other regional players are emerging. In Vietnam, spa resorts in Nha Trang are gaining popularity, while Malaysia’s luxury spas and traditional healing practices are attracting interest.
Japan and Taiwan continue to appeal to Thai travellers with their distinct traditions, from authentic onsen culture to specialised beauty treatments.
Traveloka states that the growing trend reflects a shift from wellness as a special indulgence to an essential part of modern lifestyles, with the platform aiming to facilitate this by providing curated listings and tailored recommendations for users.