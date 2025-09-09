Thai Travellers Prioritise Self-Care with Thailand and Indonesia Topping Wellness Destination Rankings

A new study by Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading all-in-one travel platform, has revealed a significant shift in the travel habits of Thai consumers, with an increasing focus on wellness and self-care.

According to the company’s latest data, Thailand and Indonesia are the top wellness destinations for Thai travellers.

Domestic travel remains the overwhelming preference, with searches for wellness experiences within Thailand making up more than 50% of the total.

This trend is driven by Bangkok’s vibrant spa and beauty scene, but Chiang Mai, Phuket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Pattaya are also emerging as key destinations for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Internationally, Indonesia follows as the second-most searched destination, accounting for over 30% of wellness-related queries.

Bali is the primary international hotspot, celebrated for its luxury spas, yoga retreats, and holistic therapies.

Other regional destinations attracting Thai travellers include Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, and Taiwan, highlighting a strong preference for accessible, short-haul wellness getaways.

These findings are consistent with Traveloka’s broader regional study, which surveyed nearly 12,000 people across nine countries.

The survey found that 70% of Thai respondents prefer domestic trips, with "rest and recharge" being the primary motivation for 35% of those surveyed — the highest percentage in the region.