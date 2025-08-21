Thailand Targets 'Health Economy' with 11% GDP Goal

The Thai Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has embraced the government's "health economy" policy, with Minister Somsak Thepsutin announcing a six-pronged strategy to transform Thailand into a full-fledged "Medical & Wellness Hub."

The initiative is projected to be worth 690 billion baht, representing 3.39% of the country's GDP.

At a press conference on Thursday, Public Health Minister Somsak revealed that the strategy has already generated over 118 billion baht in direct economic value, which is 17% of the initial target.

The total direct and indirect value has reached 372 billion baht.

The plan focuses on six key areas:

Upgrading traditional Thai wisdom and massage Developing Thai herbs, medicine, and food Promoting health tourism Developing the medical equipment industry Elevating high-value medical and health centres (ATMPs) Promoting personal health and beauty businesses

Somsak added that within three years, the health economy's total direct and indirect value is expected to expand to more than 1.98 trillion baht, or 11.08% of GDP.

To drive the initiative, the MoPH has established the Office of Health Economics and the Health Economics Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC).

Somsak explained that the new office will provide a connected and transparent data system to aid in policy decisions and strengthen Thailand's role as a Medical & Wellness Hub on the international stage.

The office will collect and integrate data from various related departments and ministries, with the core mission of promoting a healthy population.