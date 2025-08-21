Thailand to host Global Wellness Summit 2026, set to drive wellness economy

The department’s deputy director-general, Somsak Kreechai, said the event will take place in Phuket. He emphasised that this global platform will reinforce Thailand’s role as a leader in health and beauty, particularly in traditional medicine and indigenous wisdom.

Thailand’s selection reflects both our potential and the confidence of the international community, he said. The GWS is a high-level annual gathering of experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers in the wellness industry, where knowledge is exchanged and the sector’s future direction is shaped.

Somsak noted that previous host countries included economic and investment hubs such as the United States and Italy. This year’s edition will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 18 to 21, under the theme ‘Longevity Through a Wellness Lens’.

As host, Thailand will gain the privilege of nominating keynote speakers and contributing to the summit’s academic content. This offers an important channel to showcase Thai traditional medicine, herbal remedies, and Thai massage to the global community, he said, enhancing international recognition and strengthening Thailand’s position as a regional health hub.