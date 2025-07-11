Thai Massage Therapists in UAE to Receive Global Standard Certification

Thai massage therapists working in the United Arab Emirates are set to receive official certification of their skills, following a collaborative programme launched by Thailand's Department of Skill Development (DSD) and its diplomatic missions in the UAE.
The move aims to enhance the professional standing of these practitioners to a world-class standard.
DSD Director General Dechar Peukpattanaruk, on Thursday, led a delegation to Dubai, alongside officials from the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai.
There, they inaugurated a project to promote Thai labour standards abroad, commencing with the National Skill Standard Test for Thai Massage Therapists, Level 1.
Dechar highlighted the rich heritage of Thai massage, noting its evolution from ancient self-care practices.
He proudly recalled that on 12th December 2019, UNESCO formally inscribed "Nuad Thai" (Thai massage) as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.
This pivotal recognition affirmed Thai massage's ancient value to a global audience, acknowledging it as a blend of art, science, and culture crucial for health and worthy of preservation.
The DSD's initiative is not only designed to ensure high professional standards for Thai massage therapists working overseas but also serves to bolster Thailand's tourism sector and generate income.
The current testing phase, running from 10th to 11th July 2025, involves 36 participants. Those who successfully pass the rigorous standard test will be awarded an official skill standard certificate.
"This certificate will guarantee the professional standard of Thai labour and build confidence among clients worldwide," Dechar explained. "It serves as proof of their quality in the profession and positions them as excellent representatives of Thailand, capable of sharing Thai culture with the world."
Nipa Nirannoot, Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai, added that a significant proportion of Thai nationals working in the UAE are employed in massage, spa, beauty, nail technician, and hospitality roles. The majority are women, primarily based in Dubai and the northern Emirates.
Nipa described the testing programme as a "fortunate opportunity" for Thai massage professionals in the UAE.
She believes it will "elevate their working skills," providing a vital guarantee for their careers in the profession.