Thai Massage Therapists in UAE to Receive Global Standard Certification

Thai massage therapists working in the United Arab Emirates are set to receive official certification of their skills, following a collaborative programme launched by Thailand's Department of Skill Development (DSD) and its diplomatic missions in the UAE.

The move aims to enhance the professional standing of these practitioners to a world-class standard.

DSD Director General Dechar Peukpattanaruk, on Thursday, led a delegation to Dubai, alongside officials from the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai.

There, they inaugurated a project to promote Thai labour standards abroad, commencing with the National Skill Standard Test for Thai Massage Therapists, Level 1.

Dechar highlighted the rich heritage of Thai massage, noting its evolution from ancient self-care practices.