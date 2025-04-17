Thai Massage Takes Centre Stage at World Expo in Osaka

Thai traditional massage is being celebrated on the world stage at the World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in Japan, with the event drawing large crowds.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is representing Thailand at the Expo, showcasing the unique cultural heritage of "Nuad Thai" (Thai traditional massage).
Dr Somruek Chungsaman, director-general of the department, highlighted the selection of expert Thai massage therapists to demonstrate authentic techniques, particularly those beneficial for alleviating Office Syndrome.
The Expo, running from April 13 to October 13, 2025, provides a platform to promote Thai massage, which has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.
A temporary exhibition, titled "Nuad Thai: Intangible Heritage and Thailand’s Herbal Gift," is being held from April 13 to May 6, 2025. This exhibition aims to introduce the art of Thai massage to a wider audience, including both Japanese and international visitors.
Reports from the event on April 16, 2025, indicate strong interest in the Thai massage demonstrations and stretching techniques. A total of 141 individuals participated, with 93 attending demonstrations within the Thailand Pavilion and 51 taking part in outdoor sessions.
Organisers noted that approximately 80% of participants were international visitors, primarily from Japan, China, and Europe.
"Rue-si Dat Ton," a form of Thai self-stretching exercise, has also proven popular, attracting 122 participants inside the pavilion and 15 outside.
The "Thailand’s Herbal Gift" exhibition, also located within the Thailand Pavilion, has reportedly received significant acclaim from global visitors.
The Expo has seen impressive visitor numbers in its early stages. Over the first three days, from April 13 to 15, 2025, a total of 18,076 people visited the Thai exhibitions:
Dr Somruek emphasised that Thailand's participation in the World Expo 2025 demonstrates the country's effective use of "soft power" by sharing its heritage of Thai massage and herbal medicine with the world.
He confirmed Thailand's ongoing commitment to promoting its cultural heritage internationally.