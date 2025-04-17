Thai Massage Takes Centre Stage at World Expo in Osaka

Thai traditional massage is being celebrated on the world stage at the World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in Japan, with the event drawing large crowds.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is representing Thailand at the Expo, showcasing the unique cultural heritage of "Nuad Thai" (Thai traditional massage).

Dr Somruek Chungsaman, director-general of the department, highlighted the selection of expert Thai massage therapists to demonstrate authentic techniques, particularly those beneficial for alleviating Office Syndrome.

The Expo, running from April 13 to October 13, 2025, provides a platform to promote Thai massage, which has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.

A temporary exhibition, titled "Nuad Thai: Intangible Heritage and Thailand’s Herbal Gift," is being held from April 13 to May 6, 2025. This exhibition aims to introduce the art of Thai massage to a wider audience, including both Japanese and international visitors.