Thailand Pavilion to be revamped to highlight Thai health and wellness

A parallel exhibition is currently underway and will run until October 13. The initiative aims to present Thai identity, showcase the country’s potential and demonstrate Thailand’s readiness to serve as a global medical and wellness hub.
The Thailand Pavilion highlights the nation’s strengths, including highly skilled doctors and medical professionals, affordable healthcare services, outstanding hospitality, and comprehensive facilities. It also promotes traditional Thai medicine and alternative therapies, such as herbal products and Thai massage.
Korakrit Limsommut, deputy director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, stated that the committee welcomed feedback from various sources, including social media, and was committed to making continual improvements to enhance the exhibition’s effectiveness.
Adjustments will be made and monitored regularly in the coming weeks, he added.
He further explained that under the terms of the contract, the exhibition must be updated throughout its display period until October 2025. Moreover, the contractor already has monthly updates planned as part of their strategy.
Korakrit noted that the Thailand Pavilion had received praise for various aspects, including the design and traditional Thai performances. He pledged further improvements to enhance the pavilion’s reputation for warm Thai hospitality and help it stand out at the Expo.
Vinij Lertratanachai, content presentation consultant and editor for the pavilion, stated that several aspects still required adjustment to align with the Public Health Ministry’s and the government’s goals for global audience engagement.
He outlined three major areas of improvement:
“The initial phase of improvements should take around two to three weeks and will be completed within May,” said Vinij. “Given that the Expo runs for six months until October 2025, we will continue refining the content throughout to ensure maximum impact.”
Upathum Nisitsukcharoen, CEO of Right Man, stated that the pavilion’s upgrades would reinforce Thailand’s image as a premier global destination for health and wellness services.
“The updated content will focus on a healthcare theme, presenting Thailand as the ultimate destination for holistic well-being,” he said. “We offer a unique blend of preventive medicine, advanced diagnostic technologies, and personalised health planning, complemented by Thai herbal medicine and widely recognised traditional wisdom.”
He emphasised that the pavilion represents a valuable opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate to the world that longevity and wellness are attainable, with all sectors—from hospitality businesses to Thai massage and spa providers—playing a role.
“Wellness tourism distributes income across all regions of the country,” he said. “Thailand can truly become a global health and wellness hub. This is a national mission that requires the collaboration of all sectors.”