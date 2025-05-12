Thailand Pavilion to be revamped to highlight Thai health and wellness

Vinij Lertratanachai, content presentation consultant and editor for the pavilion, stated that several aspects still required adjustment to align with the Public Health Ministry’s and the government’s goals for global audience engagement.

He outlined three major areas of improvement:

Content presentation: The current content is too varied, making it difficult for visitors to absorb and retain key messages. The revised approach will focus on core themes such as innovation, herbal elements, modern medical advancements and Thailand’s unique wellness strengths.

The current content is too varied, making it difficult for visitors to absorb and retain key messages. The revised approach will focus on core themes such as innovation, herbal elements, modern medical advancements and Thailand’s unique wellness strengths. Production quality: The storytelling and video presentations will be enhanced for greater clarity and impact. Modern technology will be employed to communicate the narrative more effectively and leave a lasting impression on visitors.

The storytelling and video presentations will be enhanced for greater clarity and impact. Modern technology will be employed to communicate the narrative more effectively and leave a lasting impression on visitors. Supplementary activities: Additional activities will be introduced to engage visitors while they wait in line to enter the pavilion. These experiences will offer an early taste of Thai culture and hospitality.

“The initial phase of improvements should take around two to three weeks and will be completed within May,” said Vinij. “Given that the Expo runs for six months until October 2025, we will continue refining the content throughout to ensure maximum impact.”

Upathum Nisitsukcharoen, CEO of Right Man, stated that the pavilion’s upgrades would reinforce Thailand’s image as a premier global destination for health and wellness services.

“The updated content will focus on a healthcare theme, presenting Thailand as the ultimate destination for holistic well-being,” he said. “We offer a unique blend of preventive medicine, advanced diagnostic technologies, and personalised health planning, complemented by Thai herbal medicine and widely recognised traditional wisdom.”

He emphasised that the pavilion represents a valuable opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate to the world that longevity and wellness are attainable, with all sectors—from hospitality businesses to Thai massage and spa providers—playing a role.

“Wellness tourism distributes income across all regions of the country,” he said. “Thailand can truly become a global health and wellness hub. This is a national mission that requires the collaboration of all sectors.”