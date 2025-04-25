Health service support dept denies favouritism in pavilion deal

The denial follows growing public and media scrutiny of the Thailand Pavilion, a parallel exhibition running alongside the main event in Japan, which is open until October 13 this year. Criticism has centred on the quality of Thailand’s presentation and the overall value for money of hosting the exhibition.

One of the key concerns raised is whether the department gave preferential treatment to the contractor Joint Venture RMA110. This joint venture comprises three companies: Right Man, Architects 49, and Architects 110.

Suspicions arose after it was revealed that Right Man had been invited by the department to attend preparatory meetings to develop the pavilion's theme. Critics argue that this may have provided the company with an unfair advantage by allowing access to key information before the official bidding process began.

Further concerns stem from the fact that a senior executive from Architects 49 was also a member of the working committee responsible for the architectural planning and concept development of the pavilion building. This raised questions about potential access to privileged information during the bidding process.