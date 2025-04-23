Somsak inspects readiness of Thailand Pavilion for World Expo 2025

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11.59 pm on April 22, 2025, en route to Osaka, Japan, where he is attending the opening ceremony of the Thailand Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. He arrived at Kansai International Airport at 7.30 am local time on April 23.

Upon arrival, Somsak and his delegation toured the Thailand Pavilion. He was briefed on the exhibition’s concept and operations, and visited several sections of the facility, including a cinema, a traditional Thai massage area, a Thai culinary display, and a showcase of Thai herbal products.

He also expressed support for the performers of the traditional Muay Thai show, which drew enthusiastic interest from tourists eager to take photos.

Large crowds of visitors were seen exploring the pavilion throughout the visit, reflecting strong public interest in Thailand’s cultural presentation.

Later in the day, Somsak also visited the Japan Pavilion and the Spain exhibition in the “Connecting Lives” zone, where he viewed displays highlighting national innovations, cultural identities, and architectural creativity from participating countries.