Somsak inspects readiness of Thailand Pavilion for World Expo 2025

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11.59 pm on April 22, 2025, en route to Osaka, Japan, where he is attending the opening ceremony of the Thailand Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. He arrived at Kansai International Airport at 7.30 am local time on April 23.
Upon arrival, Somsak and his delegation toured the Thailand Pavilion. He was briefed on the exhibition’s concept and operations, and visited several sections of the facility, including a cinema, a traditional Thai massage area, a Thai culinary display, and a showcase of Thai herbal products.
He also expressed support for the performers of the traditional Muay Thai show, which drew enthusiastic interest from tourists eager to take photos.
Large crowds of visitors were seen exploring the pavilion throughout the visit, reflecting strong public interest in Thailand’s cultural presentation.
Later in the day, Somsak also visited the Japan Pavilion and the Spain exhibition in the “Connecting Lives” zone, where he viewed displays highlighting national innovations, cultural identities, and architectural creativity from participating countries.
On April 24, 2025, Somsak Thepsuthin is scheduled to preside over the official opening ceremony of the Thailand Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai.
The ceremony will feature a cultural performance titled “Joyous Songkran Across the Land” as part of the pavilion’s inaugural showcase, highlighting Thailand’s rich heritage and festive spirit to a global audience.
Addressing concerns over the construction of the Thailand Pavilion, Somsak explained that the issues stemmed from the bidding process. Initially, a selective bidding method was employed, but due to time constraints, the final round shifted to a specific procurement method.
Before his departure, Somsak clarified that no company had passed the initial bid screening, as the original tender required certification from the official Expo organization in France—an endorsement none of the bidders could provide.
“If the criteria were designed to favor one company, there might have been one left. But in this case, not even a single firm qualified,” he said.
Regarding criticism of the pavilion’s live performances, Somsak acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that adjustments will be made. “The contract allows for revisions every month over the six-month duration of the Expo,” he said. “Any damages or shortcomings will be reviewed by the procurement oversight committee, which will determine if penalties are necessary.”
A source from the business sector has raised concerns about the Thailand Pavilion, noting that while the construction of the building itself poses no issue, the performances and internal layout require significant improvement.
The source pointed out that the performance schedule does not align with visitor behaviour. Although 97% of Japanese attendees begin visiting the expo from 9 am, Thai performances only start at 3 pm and are staged five times daily. Moreover, the performances lack the vibrancy and appeal necessary to captivate international audiences.
The exhibition zone, comprising two main halls, also drew criticism. The section featuring Thai tourism, herbal medicine, and traditional massage was said to lack engaging content and failed to present Thailand’s global image at a higher level. The source recommended a complete revamp to better showcase the country’s soft power.
Given Japan's ageing society, health and wellness are appropriate themes, but the pavilion could also highlight Thailand as an ideal long-stay destination for retirees, offering healthcare, rehabilitation, and a “second home” lifestyle.
Concerns were also raised about inaccuracies in Japanese-language translations. For a global event of this scale, all content and announcements must meet international standards to ensure Thailand’s credibility as a world-class participant.
In the food section, the focus on product sales overshadowed the opportunity to create a Thai dining experience. A proper seating and kitchen-style area could have better promoted Thai cuisine. The massage area was also criticised for lacking privacy, with suggestions to properly install curtains.
“The theatre content needs revitalisation. The wellness zone, while reflecting Thai culture, does not uplift the national image as intended. The food section, which should have been a highlight, turned out to be underwhelming. Accurate translation and immersive presentation are crucial for Thailand to truly stand out on the global stage,” the source said.
With various government agencies rotating through activities at the pavilion, it was suggested that budgets, ranging from 800,000 to 1,000,000 baht, be reallocated from existing funds for urgent upgrades, rather than seeking additional budget.
The overall cost of improvements would depend on the scope of revisions, but urgent action is necessary to prevent further damage to Thailand’s image. In contrast, neighboring countries such as Indonesia have drawn praise for immersive themes—like their rainforest pavilion—which have successfully attracted strong interest.
With proper planning, key changes to the Thailand Pavilion could be implemented within 5 to 10 days, particularly if modular components are pre-assembled in Thailand.