Thai Health Chiefs Explain Expo Pavilion Contract Amid Questions

Senior officials at Thailand's Department of Health Service Support (HSS) have held a press conference on Monday to clarify the procurement process for the Thailand Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in Japan.
The explanation comes after questions were raised regarding the awarding of the contract.
Dr Korakrit Limsommut, deputy director-general of the HSS, outlined the vision for Thailand's presence in the "Connecting Life" zone of the Expo, emphasising the showcasing of Thai creativity, well-being as a global health hub, and the integration of Thai cultural soft power with medical advancements.
He stressed the aim to highlight Thailand's unique strengths in care and traditional medicine on an international platform.
Dr Korakrit then detailed the timeline of the procurement, which began in December 2022 with Cabinet approval of the budget and plan.
Following further approvals, the initial procurement in April 2023, using a selection method, was cancelled due to incomplete documentation from all three bidding companies regarding their international experience.
Subsequent rebidding processes led to RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture being named the successful bidder in July 2023.
However, an appeal and delays exceeding the price validity period meant a contract could not be signed, necessitating a third bidding round.
Explaining the eventual direct selection of RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture, Dr Korakrit cited the tight deadlines imposed by the Japanese organisers, requiring a contractor to be in place and work completed by April 13, 2025.
He clarified that while price inquiries were made with previous bidders, only RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture submitted a price, allowing their bid of 867.8 million baht to be accepted under procurement rules.
A key point of clarification was the distinction between "RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture" and "RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture Company Limited."
Dr Korakrit insisted that the HSS had dealt exclusively with the former, the actual joint venture, and had no transactions whatsoever with the latter, a similarly named but separate entity.
Addressing the ongoing preparations, Dr Korakrit stated that a "Thailand Team," comprising representatives from various agencies including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Commerce, would be involved in continuously refining the pavilion's content based on feedback, including constructive comments from social media.
Upathum Nisitsukcharoen, CEO of Right Man Co., Ltd. and RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture, further elaborated on the involvement of the two companies.
He explained that the overseas nature of the project required international performance references, which Right Man possessed from a previous project in Milan in 2015, undertaken with Architect 110 Company Limited.
The bid was therefore submitted as a joint venture, with Right Man as the lead, allowing their international experience to be the primary reference.
Upathum clarified that Right Man did not bid independently as the Osaka Expo project involved both constructing the physical pavilion in Japan and managing the exhibition itself.
Right Man, an experienced event organiser, partnered with the architectural firm to combine their respective expertise for the bid.
He confirmed that RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture participated in all three bidding rounds, leveraging Right Man's credentials.
Crucially, he stated that "RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture Company Limited" never submitted a bid in any of the rounds.
Regarding the establishment and subsequent dissolution of "RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture Company Limited," Upathum explained this was an internal administrative decision related to managing customs procedures for transporting exhibition materials to and from Japan.
The joint venture itself was not a legal entity suitable for these processes. He stressed that this company had no contractual dealings or financial transactions with the HSS and its creation and closure were purely internal management decisions within the joint venture.
Upathum concluded by reiterating that the contract was solely between the Department of Health Service Support and RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture, a legitimate entity with a valid tax identification number, formed by Right Man Co., Ltd. and Architect One Hundred Ten Co., Ltd.
He asserted that "RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture Company Limited" had no involvement in the contract, no legal acts, no signatures, and no financial transactions related to the Expo Pavilion project, suggesting that any media reports linking the company's brief existence to the contract award were based on a misunderstanding.