Thai Health Chiefs Explain Expo Pavilion Contract Amid Questions

Senior officials at Thailand's Department of Health Service Support (HSS) have held a press conference on Monday to clarify the procurement process for the Thailand Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in Japan.

The explanation comes after questions were raised regarding the awarding of the contract.

Dr Korakrit Limsommut, deputy director-general of the HSS, outlined the vision for Thailand's presence in the "Connecting Life" zone of the Expo, emphasising the showcasing of Thai creativity, well-being as a global health hub, and the integration of Thai cultural soft power with medical advancements.

He stressed the aim to highlight Thailand's unique strengths in care and traditional medicine on an international platform.

Dr Korakrit then detailed the timeline of the procurement, which began in December 2022 with Cabinet approval of the budget and plan.

Following further approvals, the initial procurement in April 2023, using a selection method, was cancelled due to incomplete documentation from all three bidding companies regarding their international experience.

Subsequent rebidding processes led to RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture being named the successful bidder in July 2023.

However, an appeal and delays exceeding the price validity period meant a contract could not be signed, necessitating a third bidding round.

Explaining the eventual direct selection of RMA One Hundred Ten Joint Venture, Dr Korakrit cited the tight deadlines imposed by the Japanese organisers, requiring a contractor to be in place and work completed by April 13, 2025.

