Bidding for Thai Pavilion project at Osaka Expo cancelled 2 times before final selection

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) cancelled the bidding process for the Thai Pavilion project at the Osaka World Expo 2025 several times before eventually selecting a contractor.

The winning company, Joint Venture RMA110 Co Ltd, was awarded the project through a specific invitation bidding process, rather than the standard competitive bidding route, following repeated cancellations.

Project History and Budget Allocation

The Thai Pavilion project originated from a Cabinet resolution dated 20 December 2022, with a total approved budget of 973.48 million baht — split into 105.6 million baht for management and 867.88 million baht for exhibition expenses.