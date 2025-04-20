Suspicion raised over ‘poor content’ of Thai Pavilion presentation at Osaka Expo

Several Thai visitors to the Thai Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025 have voiced disappointment over the Ministry of Public Health’s presentation, describing it as more akin to a school project than a world-class exhibition.
Adding to concerns, it was revealed that the company awarded the project had officially ceased operations early last year.
The Osaka World Expo 2025, also known as the Kansai Expo, began on 13 April and will run until 13 October, taking place on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay.
The Thai Cabinet assigned the Ministry of Public Health to manage the country's pavilion under the theme “Bhumipiman – The Land of Immunity”, intended to reflect Thailand’s resources, culture, and lifestyle promoting holistic well-being.
Key highlights at the Thai Paviliion are:
World's Destination for Healthcare and Wellness
Visitors are welcomed to an introductory zone showcasing Thai-style living, including healthy cuisine and wellness practices. The architecture blends modern elements with a traditional Thai “Jom Hae” roof, and guests are greeted by Nong Phumjai, the Thai mascot.
10 Enchantments of Thailand
An outdoor food sculpture illustrates Thailand’s biodiversity, eating habits, cultural sets like Songkran Festival and Ruesi Datton (Thai massage), with sets like the Spicy Thai Set and Good Health Set.
Wisdom of Life Immersive Theatre
This area features large-screen visuals and soundscapes, portraying Thai nature, healthcare, and the warmth of its people—emphasising mind-body balance.
“Immunity” Exhibition
Showcasing how Thai culture informs modern public health and medical innovation, establishing Thailand as a global wellness destination.
100 Potentialities of Thai Public Health System
Demonstrates key initiatives in four areas: Medical Service Hub, Wellness Hub, Product Hub, and Academic Hub, with an emphasis on champion herbal plants.
1,000 Medical Facilities
Highlights Thailand’s extensive, internationally accredited healthcare infrastructure, including immersive experiences like Thai Nature Therapy.
10,000 Healthy Food Menus
An interactive game where guests explore the healing properties of Thai ingredients, supporting the idea that Thai food is “the most delicious medicine in the world.”
Despite the pavilion’s rich theme, several Thai business leaders have criticised the presentation’s quality, saying it does not reflect the large budget allocated.
Dr Anchalin Pannika, president of TQM Alpha Plc, commented that the display felt like a school-level exhibition, lacking the sophistication expected at a global event.
Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, founder and CEO of Index Creative Village Plc, clarified that his firm—often involved in international government exhibitions—was not connected to the Thai Pavilion at Osaka.
The pavilion project was awarded to Joint Venture RMA110 Co Ltd for 867.7 million baht. However, records show the company registered the end of operations on 16 February 2024, with books closed by 25 March 2024.
The Cabinet approved the project on 20 December 2022 with a total budget of 973.48 million baht, divided into 105.6 million baht for management and 867.88 million baht for exhibition expenses.
Dr Korakrit Limsommut, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, defended the presentation, claiming it delivers real benefits for the country.
He noted that over 18,000 visitors attended the Thai Pavilion during the first three days (13–15 April). The department expects 3 million visitors over the six-month duration.
Dr Korakrit also stated the department is open to suggestions for improvement, aiming to enhance the experience for international guests.