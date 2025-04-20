Suspicion raised over ‘poor content’ of Thai Pavilion presentation at Osaka Expo

Several Thai visitors to the Thai Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025 have voiced disappointment over the Ministry of Public Health’s presentation, describing it as more akin to a school project than a world-class exhibition.

Adding to concerns, it was revealed that the company awarded the project had officially ceased operations early last year.

Thailand’s Concept: “Bhumipiman – The Land of Immunity”

The Osaka World Expo 2025, also known as the Kansai Expo, began on 13 April and will run until 13 October, taking place on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay.

The Thai Cabinet assigned the Ministry of Public Health to manage the country's pavilion under the theme “Bhumipiman – The Land of Immunity”, intended to reflect Thailand’s resources, culture, and lifestyle promoting holistic well-being.