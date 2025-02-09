Thailand to showcase potential as medical, wellness hub at Expo 2025

The pavilion design will highlight a seamless combination of Thai traditional and modern architecture, with exhibition zones to showcase the country’s medical and wellness potential.
Upon arrival, visitors will be allowed to take selfies at the land of good food and good living, where they will receive a warm welcome from Thailand’s mascot “Poomjai”.
A theatre will present Thailand’s attractiveness in terms of natural destinations, local wisdom, herbs and health care. This follows several zones to showcase Thailand’s potential in public health, such as medical institutions, healthy foods and health-care products.
Last but not least, visitors can share their happiness and joy with an installation that gathers smiles from Thais and foreigners worldwide.
Apart from exhibition zones, Thai traditional performances will be organised in a bid to promote the country’s soft power to audiences worldwide. Public and private agencies will host exhibitions and activities during the seven-month expo, the organiser said.
The Thailand Pavilion organiser expects to welcome 28.2 million visitors, especially from Japan, China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.
“This is an important opportunity for Thailand to showcase its potential to attract investment in the medical industry, which could stimulate medical tourism,” the organiser said.
For more information, please visit thailandpavilionworldexpo2025.com and its social-media channels.