Thailand to showcase potential as medical, wellness hub at Expo 2025





Apart from exhibition zones, Thai traditional performances will be organised in a bid to promote the country’s soft power to audiences worldwide. Public and private agencies will host exhibitions and activities during the seven-month expo, the organiser said.

The Thailand Pavilion organiser expects to welcome 28.2 million visitors, especially from Japan, China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

“This is an important opportunity for Thailand to showcase its potential to attract investment in the medical industry, which could stimulate medical tourism,” the organiser said.

For more information, please visit thailandpavilionworldexpo2025.com and its social-media channels.