Thailand Pavilion in global spotlight at China Import Expo

Pichai officially opened the pavilion on Wednesday, showcasing a diverse range of Thai soft power products, including food, lifestyle, fashion, and creative services. The 250-square-metre exhibition space is expected to generate trade deals worth at least 60 million baht.

A highlight of the event was a cooking demonstration of Massaman curry, served with Thai jasmine rice, which was offered to attendees as a taste of Thai culinary excellence.

Pichai emphasised the significance of CIIE as a platform for global trade. He highlighted the participation of 80 Thai companies, 20 of which are under the Commerce Ministry's umbrella. The strong performance of Thailand's rice exports, surpassing the target of 8.2 million tons to reach 9 million tons, was also celebrated.

The minister encouraged global consumers to embrace Thai products, citing the appeal of Thai cuisine, fruits, massage, boxing, and other cultural offerings. He also voiced optimism about the future of Thai-Chinese economic relations, noting China's increasing investment in Thailand and the potential for further trade and investment growth.

