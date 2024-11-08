Thailand Pavilion in global spotlight at China Import Expo

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 08, 2024

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has unveiled the Thailand Pavilion at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2024 in Shanghai, aiming to draw a global audience and encourage them to become "regular customers of Thai products".

 

Pichai officially opened the pavilion on Wednesday, showcasing a diverse range of Thai soft power products, including food, lifestyle, fashion, and creative services. The 250-square-metre exhibition space is expected to generate trade deals worth at least 60 million baht.

A highlight of the event was a cooking demonstration of Massaman curry, served with Thai jasmine rice, which was offered to attendees as a taste of Thai culinary excellence.

Pichai emphasised the significance of CIIE as a platform for global trade. He highlighted the participation of 80 Thai companies, 20 of which are under the Commerce Ministry's umbrella. The strong performance of Thailand's rice exports, surpassing the target of 8.2 million tons to reach 9 million tons, was also celebrated.

(centre) Pichai Naripthaphan

The minister encouraged global consumers to embrace Thai products, citing the appeal of Thai cuisine, fruits, massage, boxing, and other cultural offerings. He also voiced optimism about the future of Thai-Chinese economic relations, noting China's increasing investment in Thailand and the potential for further trade and investment growth.
 

 

The Thailand Pavilion features a variety of innovative Thai products, including freeze-dried coconut water powder, coconut milk pellets, ready-to-drink coconut water, cold-pressed coconut oil, ready-made mortar, and vegan “tuna spread”. The Commerce Ministry is also collaborating with 37 Thai restaurants to offer special menus inspired by the popular movie "Lan Ma".

The ministry said it was committed to strengthening economic ties and promoting Thai products as Thailand and China prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. 

