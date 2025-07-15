Modern Health & the Future of Thai Wellness - Tany Thaniyavarn, MD I Time to Talk EP.42

In a world where health advice spreads faster than facts, it’s easy to get misled by trends on social media,especially when it comes to wellness.

In this episode, Time to Talk welcomes Dr. Tany Thaniyavarn, a health influencer & a former Havard attending, who unpacks the truth behind today’s health trends, how they’re shaping Thai society, and what we should really pay attention to.

From global wellness movements to the local social media landscape, Dr. Tan offers refreshing insights on how to live well. Physically, mentally, and emotionally in the digital age, he also shares practical advice on how to manage your time and energy to build a healthier lifestyle that fits your real-world routine.