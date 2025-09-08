Finance Ministry ready to launch half-half co-payment scheme by October

System and budget in place

The Finance Ministry is fully prepared, both in terms of system and budget, to launch a new half-half co-payment scheme to stimulate the economy, if the new government decides to go ahead, a ministry source said on Monday.

The source noted that the ministry would need no more than 30 to 45 days to restart the scheme if the Bhumjaithai Party-led government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul resolved to implement it and the project could begin as early as October.