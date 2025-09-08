Finance Ministry ready to launch half-half co-payment scheme by October

The Finance Ministry is fully prepared, both in terms of system and budget, to launch a new half-half co-payment scheme to stimulate the economy, if the new government decides to go ahead, a ministry source said on Monday.
The source noted that the ministry would need no more than 30 to 45 days to restart the scheme if the Bhumjaithai Party-led government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul resolved to implement it and the project could begin as early as October.
After Anutin won the vote to become Thailand’s 32nd prime minister, the Bhumjaithai Party disclosed it may revive the scheme as an economic stimulus measure.
The Finance Ministry is supportive, the source said, as the scheme would increase consumer purchasing power, help cut the cost of living, and allow shops to sell more goods.
The source added that the government already has 25 billion baht under the fiscal 2026 budget earmarked for economic stimulus, which could be redirected immediately to finance the co-payment scheme.
The Finance Ministry’s system for the project is ready, as the scheme was launched five times during the administration of former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha through the Paotang and Thung Ngern apps.
If approved, consumers could register via the Paotang app and access the funds without delay.
The source noted that the only urgent task would be rechecking shops that wish to join the scheme. Over one million shops registered in the past, but many left after the Prayut administration ended.
Existing shops could immediately accept consumer purchases, while the system allows new shops to register in parallel after the relaunch.