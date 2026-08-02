SRT extends BANGKOK CONNEX route with a three-month fare promotion

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has begun operating its new air-conditioned special suburban service, SRT BANGKOK CONNEX (BNEX).
The service now runs directly between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya Station on a revised route.
Operations have also been extended to Saturdays and Sundays to improve convenience for commuters and tourists and support seamless rail travel.
To reduce travel costs and encourage the public to use rail services, SRT is offering the following promotional fares:
To meet the travel patterns of commuters and tourists, SRT has divided services into two operating periods:
Weekdays (Monday–Friday) | For commuters
Weekends (Saturday–Sunday) | For tourists
Passengers can buy tickets at any railway station and obtain further timetable details through the following channels: