SRT extends BANGKOK CONNEX route with a three-month fare promotion

SRT BANGKOK CONNEX timetable and number of services

To meet the travel patterns of commuters and tourists, SRT has divided services into two operating periods:

Weekdays (Monday–Friday) | For commuters

Six services per day, covering outbound and return journeys (trains 9001–9006).

Services begin at 5.15am.

Weekends (Saturday–Sunday) | For tourists

Four services per day, covering outbound and return journeys (trains 9003–9006).

Services begin at 9.05am.

Ticket purchases and enquiries

Passengers can buy tickets at any railway station and obtain further timetable details through the following channels: