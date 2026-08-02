SRT extends BANGKOK CONNEX route with a three-month fare promotion

SUNDAY, AUGUST 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
SRT extends BANGKOK CONNEX route with a three-month fare promotion

The air-conditioned suburban service now runs directly between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya, with promotional fares of THB30–50.

  • The SRT BANGKOK CONNEX (BNEX) service route has been extended, now operating between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya Station.
  • A promotional fare of THB 30–50 is available for a three-month period, from August 1 to October 31, 2026.
  • As part of the service update, operations have been expanded to include Saturdays and Sundays.
  • The new route starting point provides improved connectivity with the MRT Blue Line and the Red Line suburban railway.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has begun operating its new air-conditioned special suburban service, SRT BANGKOK CONNEX (BNEX).

The service now runs directly between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya Station on a revised route.

Operations have also been extended to Saturdays and Sundays to improve convenience for commuters and tourists and support seamless rail travel.

Key SRT BANGKOK CONNEX highlights

  • Revised route: The starting point has been extended from Don Mueang to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, changing the route from Don Mueang–Ayutthaya to Krung Thep Aphiwat–Ayutthaya and providing access through a more comprehensive transport hub.

SRT extends BANGKOK CONNEX route with a three-month fare promotion

Multimodal connections

  • Connects with the MRT Blue Line at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.
  • Connects with the Red Line suburban railway at Rangsit and Don Mueang stations.
  • Offers convenient access to Don Mueang International Airport and Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus.
  • Promotional fares of THB30–50 are available for three months, from Saturday (August 1, 2026) to Saturday (October 31, 2026).
  • Daily ridership is expected to exceed 1,000 passengers after cumulative ridership on the previous service surpassed 33,000.

Promotional fares from Saturday (August 1, 2026) to Saturday (October 31, 2026)

To reduce travel costs and encourage the public to use rail services, SRT is offering the following promotional fares:

  • From Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Don Mueang, Rangsit or Khlong Phutsa: THB30.
  • From Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Bang Pa-in, Ban Pho or Ayutthaya: THB50.

SRT extends BANGKOK CONNEX route with a three-month fare promotion

SRT BANGKOK CONNEX timetable and number of services

To meet the travel patterns of commuters and tourists, SRT has divided services into two operating periods:

Weekdays (Monday–Friday) | For commuters

  • Six services per day, covering outbound and return journeys (trains 9001–9006).
  • Services begin at 5.15am.

Weekends (Saturday–Sunday) | For tourists

  • Four services per day, covering outbound and return journeys (trains 9003–9006).
  • Services begin at 9.05am.

Ticket purchases and enquiries

Passengers can buy tickets at any railway station and obtain further timetable details through the following channels:

SRT extends BANGKOK CONNEX route with a three-month fare promotion

The Nation Editorial Team

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