Airport Rail Link resumes full service after disruption

Airport Rail Link services between Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi stations returned to normal at 10.07pm on Wednesday, July 22, after engineers resolved a fault that had disrupted operations throughout the day.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), SRT Electrified Train Company and Asia Era One announced that normal services had resumed after specialists inspected a track switch at the turnback point inside the Khlong Tan maintenance depot.

Teams also successfully cleared a train that had been obstructing access to and from the Airport Rail Link system, allowing regular operations to restart across the full route.

SRT governor Anan Phonimdeang said the railway had been instructed by the deputy transport minister to co-ordinate with all relevant agencies and restore services as quickly as possible.

Rail-system specialists from public agencies and private companies were mobilised throughout the day to address the disruption, enabling the line to resume normal operations by late evening.

However, the SRT, SRT Electrified Train Company and Asia Era One will continue a detailed technical investigation to determine the precise cause of the fault.

Asia Era One said the track-switch assembly had been inspected and repaired in strict accordance with operational safety standards under the SRT’s supervision.

The company plans to replace the switch assembly at the depot’s turnback point and assess possible improvements to that area and other locations considered vulnerable to similar problems.

It will also review its contingency timetable and backup operating plans to reduce the risk of another disruption and maintain passenger confidence in Airport Rail Link services.