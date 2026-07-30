Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026
Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth

PM Anutin inaugurates the landmark expo at IMPACT, highlighting tech transfer, the EEC, and streamlined investment via Thailand FastPass

  • Prime Minister Anutin launched the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to strengthen bilateral investment, innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable growth.
  • The Thai government is facilitating this cooperation by improving infrastructure and streamlining investment approvals through initiatives like the Eastern Economic Corridor and the Thailand FastPass program.
  • The expo provides a platform for business networking, trade, and technology exchange between Thailand, China, and the wider ASEAN region under the theme "Investing the Future, Growing Together".
  • Cooperation with China is considered vital for Thailand's future competitiveness, supporting not just capital investment but also workforce development and supply-chain growth.

 


Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony of the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 today at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, reaffirming the government's commitment to boost investment, innovation, technology, and sustainable growth between the two nations.

 

 

Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth

 

Delivering his address, Prime Minister Anutin described closer cooperation with China as vital to Thailand's future competitiveness.

 

He noted that Chinese investment extends beyond capital and job creation, supporting technology transfer, innovation, workforce development, and supply-chain growth, while Thai companies are also expanding their presence in China.
 

 

Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth


Anutin made clear that the administration will continue improving infrastructure and promoting investment, with the Eastern Economic Corridor playing a central role in attracting future industries.

 

Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth

 

He added that agencies will assist investors through the Board of Investment and Thailand FastPass, a programme designed to accelerate approvals for major projects by cutting unnecessary procedures, reducing bureaucratic delays, and combating corruption.
 

 

Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth

Running until July 25 under the theme "Investing the Future, Growing Together", the expo provides a platform for business networking, trade, investment, technology exchange, and supply-chain cooperation between Thailand, China, and the wider ASEAN region.

 

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