Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth



Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony of the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 today at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, reaffirming the government's commitment to boost investment, innovation, technology, and sustainable growth between the two nations.

Delivering his address, Prime Minister Anutin described closer cooperation with China as vital to Thailand's future competitiveness.

He noted that Chinese investment extends beyond capital and job creation, supporting technology transfer, innovation, workforce development, and supply-chain growth, while Thai companies are also expanding their presence in China.

