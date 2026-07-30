Prime Minister Anutin Opens Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 to Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony of the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 today at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, reaffirming the government's commitment to boost investment, innovation, technology, and sustainable growth between the two nations.
Delivering his address, Prime Minister Anutin described closer cooperation with China as vital to Thailand's future competitiveness.
He noted that Chinese investment extends beyond capital and job creation, supporting technology transfer, innovation, workforce development, and supply-chain growth, while Thai companies are also expanding their presence in China.
Anutin made clear that the administration will continue improving infrastructure and promoting investment, with the Eastern Economic Corridor playing a central role in attracting future industries.
He added that agencies will assist investors through the Board of Investment and Thailand FastPass, a programme designed to accelerate approvals for major projects by cutting unnecessary procedures, reducing bureaucratic delays, and combating corruption.
Running until July 25 under the theme "Investing the Future, Growing Together", the expo provides a platform for business networking, trade, investment, technology exchange, and supply-chain cooperation between Thailand, China, and the wider ASEAN region.