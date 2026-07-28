Yala Marathon attracts 8,500 runners to scenic city course

Yala Marathon 2026 concluded on July 26 after attracting more than 8,500 Thai and international runners to one of southern Thailand’s major road-running events.

Organised by Yala City Municipality and its partner organisations, the race featured a standard course through Yala’s distinctive urban landscape, which is regarded as one of the most attractive city layouts in Thailand.

“Thank you to all the runners who have continued to support this event. Yala is ready to establish it as a major annual event for runners from around the world,” said Pongsak Yingchoncharoen, mayor of Yala City Municipality.

“Beyond promoting health, the marathon stimulates the local economy, generates income for hotels and restaurants, and helps nurture new local entrepreneurs, preparing the city to support sustainable tourism.”