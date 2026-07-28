Yala Marathon attracts 8,500 runners to scenic city course

Yala Marathon 2026 concluded on July 26 after attracting more than 8,500 Thai and international runners to one of southern Thailand’s major road-running events.
Organised by Yala City Municipality and its partner organisations, the race featured a standard course through Yala’s distinctive urban landscape, which is regarded as one of the most attractive city layouts in Thailand.
“Thank you to all the runners who have continued to support this event. Yala is ready to establish it as a major annual event for runners from around the world,” said Pongsak Yingchoncharoen, mayor of Yala City Municipality.
“Beyond promoting health, the marathon stimulates the local economy, generates income for hotels and restaurants, and helps nurture new local entrepreneurs, preparing the city to support sustainable tourism.”
Pre-race favourite Sanchai Namkhet, who had aimed to break the course record, claimed first place in the 42.195km marathon.
Thai national team athlete Pongsakorn Suksawat won the men’s 10.5km mini-marathon, while Suthinee Dansoonthornwong secured the women’s title over the same distance.
This year’s event highlighted Yala’s local character through the enthusiastic support of roadside spectators, regional food offerings and services for runners.
Yala durian, known for its distinctive flavour, was provided to refuel marathon and half-marathon participants. More than 100 local restaurants and food vendors also operated stalls serving runners across all race categories.
Yala City Municipality provided post-race recovery services, including physiotherapy, traditional Thai treatments and ice baths to aid muscle recovery after runners crossed the finish line.
“I would encourage everyone to keep an open mind and experience Yala for themselves. Yala is not as frightening as some people may think, and its running route ranks among the most beautiful in the country,” marathon winner Sanchai Namkhet added.