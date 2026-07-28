Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

Digital platform Agoda reveals a surge in Thai travellers building entire holidays around major marathon race weekends across Asia.

The “run-cation” is fast becoming one of Asia’s most popular travel trends in 2026, with Thai holidaymakers increasingly building entire getaways around major marathon weekends both at home and abroad.

According to new accommodation search data from digital travel platform Agoda, a growing segment of runners are viewing marathon bibs as equal motivation for a trip as a beach or a theme park, integrating fitness goals directly into their holiday itineraries.

The findings are based on Agoda accommodation searches aligned with three major Asian road races in 2026: the JTBC Seoul Marathon, the Mt. Fuji International Marathon, and the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok.

The JTBC Seoul Marathon, scheduled for 1 November 2026, saw the sharpest rise in interest. Searches by Thai travellers for the flat, fast course—which winds past iconic sights such as Deoksugung Palace and Gwanghwamun Square before finishing at Jamsil Olympic Stadium—surged by 73% compared to the same period in 2025.

